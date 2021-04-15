Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $4.12 on Thursday, reaching $236.54. 50,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

