Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.