Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

