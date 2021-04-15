Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 647.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,524. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

