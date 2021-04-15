Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.23 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $380.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

