Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.46. 126,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $380.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

