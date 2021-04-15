Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is CVA Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.05. 86,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average is $193.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $215.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

