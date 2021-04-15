Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 219,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $214.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $215.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.