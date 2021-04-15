Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 94.0% in March

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BNDW opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.