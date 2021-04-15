Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 94.0% in March

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNDW opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

