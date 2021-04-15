Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $100.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.