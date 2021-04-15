Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $31.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $32.06 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $19.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $85.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,300. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

