Velas Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $388.93 million and $9.68 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000913 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002700 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

