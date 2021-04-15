Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.52 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Velas has a total market cap of $390.40 million and $11.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001916 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.