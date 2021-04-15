Verasity Price Up 29.8% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $167.98 million and approximately $46.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00130774 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,670,084,294 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

