VeriCoin One Day Volume Tops $129,005.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $129,005.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,388.03 or 1.00793426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00133302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001614 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,585,041 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

