VeriSign (VRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. VeriSign has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRSN stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $4,420,664. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

