Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,560 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.53% of Veritex worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

