Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.15.

VET remained flat at $C$9.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,158,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,869. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.28.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

