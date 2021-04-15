Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.15.

Shares of TSE:VET remained flat at $C$9.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,869. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.28.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

