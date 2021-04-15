Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $45.11 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.86 or 0.03963361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.09 or 0.00467660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $957.96 or 0.01518171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00613740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00541815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.67 or 0.00421031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003573 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,604,247 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

