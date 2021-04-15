Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.49

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 15206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

