Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.43

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.43 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 43.90 ($0.57). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 379,726 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.43. The firm has a market cap of £157.88 million and a PE ratio of -21.50.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.