Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $492.13

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 492.13 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 557.50 ($7.28). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 547.50 ($7.15), with a volume of 283,601 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.25 ($6.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 535.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 492.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Vesuvius Company Profile (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

