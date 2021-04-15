VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Tops $7.89 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. VIBE has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $44,699.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.00711897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.76 or 0.05761949 BTC.

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

