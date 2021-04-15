Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,159.86

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,159.86 ($28.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,354 ($30.76). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,334 ($30.49), with a volume of 165,695 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on VCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

Get Victrex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,174.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 5.55.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,019 shares of company stock worth $6,475,264.

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.