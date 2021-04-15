Vid (VI) Achieves Market Cap of $844,272.04

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Vid has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $844,272.04 and approximately $8,920.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

