Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Video River Networks, Inc. Acquires 110,000 Shares

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Video River Networks, Inc. acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10,180.00 per share, with a total value of $1,119,800,000.00.

NIHK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,865. Video River Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset operations in North America. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and sells power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

