Vidya Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $1.04 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00068265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00743628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00089088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.69 or 0.05926903 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,358,421 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

