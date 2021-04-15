View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 49,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,080 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get View alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in View stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.