Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 182,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

