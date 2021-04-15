Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NCZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 288,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

