Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NFJ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 250,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,581. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.