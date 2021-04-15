Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cypress Capital Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 224.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 160,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 131,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.87. 209,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.04. The firm has a market cap of $442.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

