Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

VC opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $147.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

