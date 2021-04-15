Vitae Market Capitalization Tops $40.23 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

