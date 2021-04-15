Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vivint Smart Home worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE VVNT opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

