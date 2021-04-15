Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.86

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

VLPNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Voestalpine AG will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

