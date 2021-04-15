Volex (LON:VLX) PT Raised to GBX 430

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:VLX traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 364.20 ($4.76). 1,720,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 332.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.60. Volex has a one year low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £571.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75.

In related news, insider Peter Westmacott acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

