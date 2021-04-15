Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

VG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 76,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,409. Vonage has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.99, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

