VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.32

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 3778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get VSE alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $560.35 million, a PE ratio of 435.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.