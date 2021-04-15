Wagerr Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $25.52 million and approximately $82,417.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,659,747 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

