Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445,902 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,259,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 346,377 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.81. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

