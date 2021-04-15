Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,016,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.04. 21,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $230.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

