Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $40.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 11.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $40,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. 12,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,493. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

