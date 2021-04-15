Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 10,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.75. 42,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

