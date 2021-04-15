Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

EFG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 430,650 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

