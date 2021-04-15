Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 140,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

SPYG traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 43,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,246. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

