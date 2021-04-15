Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

