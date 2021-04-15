Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.61 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $393.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

