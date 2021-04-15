Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 21.9% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $380.26 million and $20.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00058785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.00358393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.47 or 0.04068919 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

